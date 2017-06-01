Local Scores – May.31, 2017

Results of recent games involving London, Woodstock, St.Thomas & other local teams …

Recent Games

(Wed.May.03) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals @ Elmira 6-4 …

(Thu.May.04) NBL Playoffs – London Lightning vs Orangeville 117-87 …

(Fri.May.05) GOJHL Sutherland Cup F – London Nationals vs Elmira 1-4 …

(Fri.May.05) WOSL – season begins …

(Sat.May.06) NBL Playoffs – London Lightning vs Orangeville 121-118 …

(Sun.May.07) IBL – London Majors @ Barrie ppd. …

(Sun.May.07) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Glanworth ppd. …

(Sun.May.07) League1 Ontario – FC London @ Sanjaxx 1-0 …

(Tue.May.09) NBL Playoffs – London Lightning @ Orangeville 121-102 …

(Tue.May.09) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys vs Innerkip Eagles N/A …

(Fri.May.12) NBL Division Finals – London Lightning vs Windsor 109-107 …

(Fri.May.12) IBL – London Majors vs Burlington 17-4 …

(Fri.May.12) League1 Ontario – FC London vs North Mississauga 4-0 …

(Sat.May.13) IBL – London Majors @ Brantford 7-3 …

(Sun.May.14) NBL Division Finals – London Lightning vs Windsor 106-105 …

(Sun.May.14) IBL – London Majors vs Guelph ppd. …

(Sun.May.14) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Harwood Corners 2-9 …

(Sun.May.14) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs @ Mississauga 30-14 …

(Tue.May.16) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys vs Port Burwell 7-0 …

(Thu.May.18) NBL Division Finals – London Lightning @ Windsor 122-97 …

(Fri.May.19) IBL – London Majors vs Hamilton 12-4 …

(Fri.May.19) League1 Ontario – FC London vs Oakville 0-3 …

(Sat.May.20) NBL Division Finals – London Lightning @ Windsor 112-100 …

(Sat.May.20) IBL – London Majors @ Guelph 16-0 …

(Tue.May.23) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys vs Norwich 9-2 …

(Wed.May.24) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Burgessville 10-13 …

(Thu.May.25) IBL – London Majors @ Kitchener ppd. …

(Fri.May.26) NBL Finals – London Lightning vs Halifax 105-97 …

(Fri.May.26) IBL – London Majors vs Burlington 1-0 …

(Fri.May.26) League1 Ontario – FC London @ Brampton ProStars 4-3 …

(Sat.May.27) NBL Finals – London Lightning vs Halifax 110-111 …

(Sun.May.28) IBL – London Majors @ Toronto 13-6 …

(Sun.May.28) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs vs Cambridge 26-23 …

(Tue.May.30) NBL Finals – London Lightning @ Halifax 105-92 …

(Tue.May.30) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys vs Straffordville …

Upcoming Games

(Thu.Jun.01) NBL Finals – London Lightning @ Halifax …

(Fri.Jun.02) IBL – London Majors vs Toronto …

(Fri.Jun.02) League1 Ontario – FC London vs Windsor …

(Sat.Jun.03) NBL Finals – London Lightning @ Halifax …

(Sat.Jun.03) OPFL – London Jr Mustangs vs Essex …

(Sun.Jun.04) IBL – London Majors @ Barrie (DH) …

(Sun.Jun.04) TCMFL – Woodstock Kelseys @ Hickson …

