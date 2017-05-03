Mobility Minute- Hamstrings

Tight hamstrings? You may be surprised to know that it’s not always your hamstrings that are causing your mobility issues. Your calves, feet, glutes and even hip flexors all play a huge roll. Here are a quick 9 stretches to start gaining some mobility in your back body.

Keep your feet flexed whenever possible. Keep your core engaged and don’t forget to breath.

Do each stretch for 30 secs. The whole routine should take about 6 mins. Have fun!!!

Eastabrook Yoga founder, Elsa Rose Eastabrook, is a leading expert in Yoga for Athletes and works with beginners all the way to professional and olympic competitors. You can learn more at www.eastabrookyoga.com