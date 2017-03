Mobility is always a hot topic for athletes striving to improve performance and prevent injury. Yoga for Athletes expert Elsa Rose Eastabrook, guides you through 4 essential stretches to increase your shoulder and chest mobility.

These are 4 of my go-to stretches for creating more space and symmetry in the shoulder, neck and chest area. Hold each stretch for at least 60 seconds.

For more visit www.eastabrookyoga.com