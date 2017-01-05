SportsXpress Community Athletic Scholarship – Jan/Feb 2017

Sophia Hladyniuk, London Sharks Volleyball

Sophia Hladyniuk, 13, is a multi-sport athlete competes with the London Sharks U15 volleyball club and the Senior Girls London Football Academy soccer squad in the SAAC league.

Sophia has been chosen this year to train in the provincial program at the Ontario Soccer Association in the U14 division. Meanwhile, last year she made it through the first round of selections for the Region 3 Ontario Summer games U15 volleyball team. At school, Sophia is captain of the girls’ volleyball and basketball teams (she has played on the senior team since grade 5).

As a student at St. Mary Choir school, she takes vocal lessons every day and also plays the cello, participating with her classmates in various performances around the city. Sophia shows a high level of commitment in everything that she does, and she is working very hard to achieve her goals – both athletically and academically. Congratulations to Sophia for earning a SportsXpress scholarship!

