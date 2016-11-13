Squash update

Biggest Purse = Bigger Finals

The 9th annual NASH Cup Professional Squash Tournament ran from September 19-24 and featured a record $25K USD Purse ($15K Men; $10K Women). The event attracted players from 19 countries including its first ever from Israel; Japan; Malta and Scotland. This intense competition finished with two massive finals going the limit (5 games). Thanks to generous sponsors; a dedicated squash community; and sellout crowds the event continues to be one of the most popular stops on the PSA tour.

Online streaming continues to draw larger global audiences with viewers in over 70 countries. Check out www.nashcup.com for blogs; photos and links to the streamed matches.

Junior Squash

Squash is considered one of the world’s healthiest sports. It’s a lifelong pursuit and is enjoying growing popularity around the world. London Squash & Fitness is home to one of the strongest junior programs in the province with children as young as 5 learning to love the court. Participants advance from weekly lessons to regional (Gary Waite Tour); Provincial (Grand Prix; Silver; Gold); National and even International competition.

Across London there are 9 facilities and 32 squash courts. London Squash and fitness is a member owned, not-for-profit facility featuring five courts. It’s a great place to learn and advance in squash.

For more information on Junior Squash Programming contact Jay Francis (Squash Director) – nickmaster7000@gmail.com

Submitted by Nash Cup



