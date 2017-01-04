First full year ahead

Little Kickers London, which debuted last May, is ready for its first full year in existence. The program, offered to children between 18 months and 7 years of age, provides a fun, positive introduction to soccer and sport

Little Kickers London, which debuted last May, is ready for its first full year in existence. The program, offered to children between 18 months and 7 years of age, provides a fun, positive introduction to soccer and sport

Little Kickers London, which debuted last May, is ready for its first full year in existence. The program, offered to children between 18 months and 7 years of age, provides a fun, positive introduction to soccer and sport

Little Kickers London is super excited for the upcoming soccer year. The 2017 season will prove to be their first full year in existence since the Little Kickers program kicked off in London back in May of 2016. The program has seen a steady increase in new Kickers every month for the program that runs year-round.

Little Kickers London is happy to announce that they will once again be offering Sunday morning classes in the New Year. Beginning on Sunday, January 8, indoor classes will be offered on Sunday mornings at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School (1090 Guildwood Boulevard). In addition to the new Sunday morning classes, Little Kickers also runs classes on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings throughout the winter season. Tuesday evening classes are held at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School (140 Duchess Avenue), and Saturday morning classes are held at Jean Vanier Catholic Elementary School (1019 Viscount Road).

Little Kickers is the world’s largest preschool soccer academy with a network of over 1,500 coaches in 21 different countries. The Little Kickers program originated in London, England back in 2002. Their classes have been designed so that, in addition to receiving a sound basic instruction in soccer from qualified coaches, children are also provided with a fun, positive introduction to sport. “Learning Through Play” is the core premise of what Little Kickers is all about.

Little Kickers London offers four different classes tailored specifically to the needs of children between 18 months and 7 years of age. Since their program runs year-round, children may sign up at any time, as long as there is an available spot in an appropriate class. For more information about Little Kickers or to enroll your Little Kicker, please visit their website at www.littlekickers.ca or call their hotline at 226-980-8909.

www.littlekickers.ca

Story by Little Kickers London