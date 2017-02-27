The Spartan advantage

Where do London Knights players go for their nutrition and supplement needs? They go to Spartan Nutrition, where owner Aaron Brady dispenses his breadth of knowledge on fueling the body for optimal performance. For the Knights, that means firing on all cylinders on the ice as they make a run at defending their Memorial Cup championship from a year ago.

For close to 10 years, Spartan Nutrition has been the ‘Official Nutrition Supplier’ of the London Knights. Brady has worked for many years with Doug Stacey, the Knights’ Trainer/Physiotherapist. Stacey and Brady collaborate on the best nutrition options for London’s players to perform at their peak. This means developing pre-game/pre-workout, in-game, and post-game nutrition plans. Each is important, and Brady enjoys seeing Knights players benefit from proper nutrition and supplementation.

“It’s great being associated with such a highly successful organization as the Knights,” Brady said. “The organization and the players understand that it’s important to fuel your body with the proper nutrition to achieve peak performance. And it’s exciting to see the results in these elite athletes.”

Brady, who oversees all five Spartan Nutrition locations in London, is a big proponent of protein and multivitamins, which Knights players take to help improve recovery time. This means they’re able to work harder in their next practice, or recover quicker and be strong in the second game if playing on back-to-back nights.

But it’s not just Knights players who can benefit from protein and multivitamin supplement use. These products can help athletes of all kinds (and weekend warriors alike) perform better and get stronger. Interested in improving your overall health and performance? Head down to Spartan Nutrition and see your local nutrition expert.

Contributions by Aaron Brady and photo by Ryan Starr & the London Knights