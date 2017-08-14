Building on a solid foundation

Are you looking for a program for your children that will help build their confidence, strength, flexibility, balance and coordination? Well, we have it! Gymworld Inc. can help your child develop these skills. We offer programs to children of all abilities and ages – from 18 months to early teens.

Gymworld offers youngsters in and around London a place to learn and grow as active, healthy children. We offer seasonal recreational gymnastics and tumbling classes, day camps, and birthday parties. Meanwhile, our GW Elites pre-competitive and competitive teams are very popular and are quickly growing. Our new facility at 1712 Hyde Park Rd. will provide more opportunities in programming for families.

Gymworld has been a dominant force in London gymnastics for 15 years, and owners Mike and Ildiko Inglis have grown their business into a highly-respected and popular organization. Mike and Ildiko are well known in the gymnastics world, and are both accomplished gymnasts themselves.

Ildi(ko) was a member of the National Team for seven years, representing Canada at many international competitions, including the 1987 Pan-American Games where she was team captain for the bronze medal-winning Canadian team. Mike competed at the 1991 World Championships, placing 5th in the vault finals. He also represented Canada at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Ildi has trained several provincial champions and has had gymnasts selected to represent Ontario at Tour Competitions in the United States. Having such backgrounds in the sport, Mike and Ildi are in a unique position to pass on to children and youth their passion for the sport.

Mike and Ildi have instilled in their programming safe and exciting opportunities to develop children’s self-esteem and personality. They lay the foundations for lifelong activity, health, and success. Gymworld is a family-friendly organization built on family values that develop concentration, persistence, social skills and self-discipline.

We are excited for our new and improved facility and to continue our partnership with community organizations such as Thames Valley Children’s Centre and the Forest City Diving Club.

Please join us as we expand our thrilling venture in the sport of gymnastics!

www.gymworld.ca



