Celebrating 10 years and Miss Erin!

We have lots to celebrate at The Little Gym! Having been around for over 10 years now, we like to keep in touch with many of our former members who spent a long time with us and have since ‘graduated’ on to different life adventures. We are SO proud of many of them on so many levels. There are kids who are now competitive gymnasts, cheerleaders, divers, or dancers. Kids who play hockey, fence, and play soccer! Kids that have gone on to acting and singing, and others who are academically ahead of their peers.

Each one has their own story, and many of those stories started at The Little Gym! That’s why we consider ourselves the SPRINGBOARD TO LIFE’S ADVENTURES. This is the place to start. Our goal is to help your child discover that they CAN do anything they set their mind to. Teaching them how to listen and follow directions, and take and apply feedback to get better and feel good about their capabilities. Socially work together in a team, and as individuals contributing to the team. Emotionally handle the setbacks and bounce back to try again and again. That’s what life is all about! Whether it’s at school, at work, or on a team.

We are also celebrating Miss Erin in April! She started with us in 2007, and she has been a big part of these kids’ lives for the last 10 years! She has been hands on in teaching many, many of our students over the years and helping them become confident adolescents. As the gym director, she also trains our awesome instructors to deliver the programs to your kids and maintain the high quality that you’ve come to expect. Please help us celebrate Miss Erin this month by sending her a note on our Facebook page! (Search ‘The Little Gym of London’).

www.tlglondoncan.com