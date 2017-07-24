Child starting school in fall?

What is great about the Little Gym of London is that it promotes confidence-based learning that works hand-in-hand with regular preschool, which means optimal development and future success of your child!

As parents, we often think about preschool for intellectual development, play groups for social development, and nutrition for health and wellbeing. But what we commonly take for granted is the role that physical development plays in the overall growth and development of our children. Physical abilities facilitate socializing, which bolsters confidence and self assuredness and directly improves the learning process and retention of information.

According to Dr. James Bruno of UCLA, along with many other professors who have conducted individual studies over 70 years, the fusion of knowledge AND confidence is essential – both intellectually and behaviourally. Dr. Bruno asserts that the measure of knowledge and confidence is a better predictor of performance than measuring knowledge alone.

Preschool is a wonderful developmental opportunity, and so is THE LITTLE GYM! The great thing about OUR program is that it promotes confidence-based learning that is proven to work hand-in-hand with preschool in the overall development and success of your child. If you’re not familiar with our School Readiness Camps this summer, or the WONDERKIDS program available in the fall, make sure to pick up a schedule and ASK. We offer Preschool combined with Physical development, making us the SPRINGBOARD to your child’s future success!

