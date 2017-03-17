Get stronger this spring at REV3K

Do you have fitness goals you’d like to achieve? Losing weight, gaining weight, gaining muscle? Perhaps you’re training for an upcoming event? REV3K might be the answer you’re looking for.

Coming in May 2017, you can achieve those goals – in our 6-week Try our 6-week REVolution program! At REV3K, you’ll get: one-on-one coaching, a nutritionist, an USANA MySmart Start food kit, and full access to our facility. We meet every Wednesday evening, where you’ll get a group workout in. May is a great time to achieve your goals and get ready for the summer!

REV3K is based on the principals of Modern Circuit Training and Olympic Lifting. We have two locations in London, and we offer classes and programs 7 days a week. Each program is based on 3,000 seconds of high-impact exercise that works every major muscle group. Each workout is an entirely new routine, and no class is ever repeated.

Try us out for a week and experience the best workout! Have questions? Feel free to give us a call at 519-474-2871, or email us at info.rev3k@gmail.com.

www.rev3k.com

