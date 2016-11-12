What’s new with the Nats?

On October 17, the Nationals announced that they had traded forward Ryan Brown and defenseman Eric Langridge to the St. Thomas Stars, in return for forward Ethan Nother. Nother had previously played 44 games with the Stars over the course of the 2015-2016 GOJHL regular season, and the beginning of the 2016-2017 season. With St. Thomas, he scored 29 goals and had 21 assists. In his first three games with the Nationals, Nother notched three goals and an assist.

Upcoming Events:

• On Wednesday, November 9, the London Nationals invite you to join us as we salute the Canadian Armed Forces, their families, and veterans for allowing us to enjoy freedom in Canada. We encourage you to wear red as a symbol of thanks for their commitment to our country. The Nationals will host the Strathroy Rockets at 7:30 PM.

• On Monday, November 14, from 5 to 8 PM, the London Nationals will be at Boston Pizza! This is your chance to come out, meet the team, and see them in action as they become servers for the night. Players will be available to take photos, and we will be raffling off a London Nationals signed jersey for guests who stay and dine.

• On Saturday, December 17, the Nationals will be hosting our fifth annual holiday skate with the players. The Nationals will take on the LaSalle Vipers at 3:30 PM, and the skate will follow the game. Following the skate, there will be an autograph session and free hot chocolate for all who attend.

www.londonnationals.on.ca

Nationals Home Schedule

7:30 pm at Western Fair District

Nov 9 vs Strathroy

Nov 16 vs Lambton Shores

Nov 23 vs Chatham

Nov 30 vs Sarnia

Dec 7 vs St. Marys

Dec 10 vs LaSalle

Dec 14 vs Leamington

Dec 17 vs LaSalle *3:30pm

Jan 4 vs Lambton Shores

Jan 11 vs St. Marys

Jan 18 vs St. Thomas

Jan 25 vs Chatham

Feb 1 vs Sarnia

Feb 8 vs Leamington

Feb 15 vs LaSalle

Feb 20 vs St. Thomas *2:30pm

Feb 22 vs Strathroy

Submitted by the London Nationals and photo by Derek Berg Photography