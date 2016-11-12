What’s new with the Nats?

On October 17, the Nationals announced that they had traded forward Ryan Brown and defenseman Eric Langridge to the St. Thomas Stars, in return for forward Ethan Nother. Nother had previously played 44 games with the Stars over the course of the 2015-2016 GOJHL regular season, and the beginning of the 2016-2017 season. With St. Thomas, he scored 29 goals and had 21 assists. In his first three games with the Nationals, Nother notched three goals and an assist.
Upcoming Events:
• On Wednesday, November 9, the London Nationals invite you to join us as we salute the Canadian Armed Forces, their families, and veterans for allowing us to enjoy freedom in Canada. We encourage you to wear red as a symbol of thanks for their commitment to our country. The Nationals will host the Strathroy Rockets at 7:30 PM.
• On Monday, November 14, from 5 to 8 PM, the London Nationals will be at Boston Pizza! This is your chance to come out, meet the team, and see them in action as they become servers for the night. Players will be available to take photos, and we will be raffling off a London Nationals signed jersey for guests who stay and dine.
• On Saturday, December 17, the Nationals will be hosting our fifth annual holiday skate with the players. The Nationals will take on the LaSalle Vipers at 3:30 PM, and the skate will follow the game. Following the skate, there will be an autograph session and free hot chocolate for all who attend.
Nationals Home Schedule
7:30 pm at Western Fair District
Nov 9 vs Strathroy
Nov 16 vs Lambton Shores
Nov 23 vs Chatham
Nov 30 vs Sarnia
Dec 7 vs St. Marys
Dec 10 vs LaSalle
Dec 14 vs Leamington
Dec 17 vs LaSalle *3:30pm
Jan 4 vs Lambton Shores
Jan 11 vs St. Marys
Jan 18 vs St. Thomas
Jan 25 vs Chatham
Feb 1 vs Sarnia
Feb 8 vs Leamington
Feb 15 vs LaSalle
Feb 20 vs St. Thomas *2:30pm
Feb 22 vs Strathroy
Submitted by the London Nationals and photo by Derek Berg Photography