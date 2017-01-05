Season recap – at the halfway mark

The Knights have many reasons to be optimistic as they try to defend their OHL title, including the play of Cliff Pu, Janne Kuokkanen, J.J. Piccinich, and goaltender Tyler Parsons, among others.

The Knights have many reasons to be optimistic as they try to defend their OHL title, including the play of Cliff Pu, Janne Kuokkanen, J.J. Piccinich, and goaltender Tyler Parsons, among others.

The Knights have many reasons to be optimistic as they try to defend their OHL title, including the play of Cliff Pu, Janne Kuokkanen, J.J. Piccinich, and goaltender Tyler Parsons, among others.

The path for the London Knights so far has been glittered in green and gold.

As the Knights neared the midway point of the 2016-2017 OHL season, the team was rolling once again and displaying a level of confidence over their counterparts that mirrored that of last year’s Memorial Cup winning squad.

It’s a tug-of-war, yet again, in the Midwest Division with the Erie Otters, but the Knights have many reasons to be optimistic.

A star continues to rise in Cliff Pu. The 18-year-old has more than helped fill the offensive void many thought would be left by last year’s ‘Big 3’ of Mitch Marner, Christian Dvorak and Matthew Tkachuk. Pu, a Richmond Hill native, led the team in both goals and overall points at the time of this writing (through the first 32 Knights games).

Finnish native Janne Kuokkanen looks sharper as the season progresses, and has not looked out of place on Pu’s wing. Captain J.J. Piccinich and alternates Victor Mete and Owen MacDonald have done exceptional work in the leadership roles – keeping the team focused through any and all adversity.

Meanwhile, Tyler Parsons has been lights out in net for London. He represented the United States at the World Junior Championship, along with the aforementioned Kuokkanen and his fellow Finnish teammate, Olli Juolevi.

In other words, there was a lot to celebrate at the midway mark of the season, and there’s a lot to look forward to as the Knights pursue an OHL championship and look to defend their Memorial Cup title from a year ago.

www.londonknights.com

Submitted by Brandon Piper and photos by London Knights