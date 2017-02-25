A record-breaking tourney

The first weekend of February is generally known for one of the largest sports events in the world – the Superbowl. In London, the first weekend of February is known for one of the biggest sporting events in the city – the London Devilettes Annual Girls Hockey Tournament. This year’s event again set a new record, as 183 teams participated. The numbers are staggering, and the economic impact that this tournament has on the city is massive.

“The impact of the tournament is far-reaching,” said Spiro Grima, President of the London Devilettes. “To begin with, we bring together over 180 hockey teams, which in and of itself is truly remarkable. That’s more than 3,000 girls coming together to celebrate and become empowered by the sport of hockey. And the growth of this tournament, which started out with only 12 teams in the 1990’s, has directly mirrored the growth of women’s hockey across North America.

“The tournament also helps to continue this growth, as it serves as a major fundraising effort for our Association. The LDGHA commits its fundraising monies towards girl’s hockey, subsidizing everything from ice costs to jerseys. And then let’s not forget that 180 teams bring over 2,000 families to the city of London and surrounding area. Hotels in and around London are completely sold out, and you can readily see girls in their respective team jackets out at our restaurants and shopping locales.”

We also cannot forget the spirit of volunteerism that drives this tournament. Over 350 volunteers, consisting of Devilette parents, player siblings, and hockey enthusiasts spend the weekend ensuring that the games flow smoothly and that scores are updated. At the same time, they act as Ambassadors for London, as they field questions from visiting families about our great city. Greg and Kathy Strauss head up the daunting task of organizing and continue to run one of the biggest and best tournaments in Canada.

“It was great to be able to lead over 350 volunteers helping put on London’s largest hockey tournament of the year,” said Greg. “There was some great hockey played, but more importantly it was great to see almost 3,000 girls having a fun weekend with their teammates in our city!”

Tournament Facts:

183 teams participating

3,300 players

Largest tournament that London hosts in any given year

10 US teams participating

413 hours of ice booked at 10 different rinks and 18 pads of ice being used!

35 Devilettes teams participating in the tournament

106 teams booked in hotels with over 3,000 rooms booked for the weekend!

Over 350 volunteers

Congratulations to the winning teams!

Division Winner

Novice House League London Devilettes SILVER 604

Novice A North Halton Twisters 2519

Novice B Woolwich Wild 7101

Atom House League Essex Thunder Orange 5959

Atom A Whitby Wolves 4852

Atom BB Oakville Hornets 1264

Atom B Lambeth Lancers 6001

Peewee House League Twin Center Hericanes 7520

Peewee A Sault Ste Marie Wildcats 4009

Peewee BB London Devilettes 663

Peewee B Sault Ste. Marie Wildcats

Bantam House League Chatham Outlaws 2275

Bantam A Syracuse Valley Eagles

Bantam BB Ancaster Avalanche 5058

Bantam B Sarnia Jr Lady Sting 3357

Midget A London Devilettes-Dennis 654

Midget BB London Devilettes-Simpson 668

Intermediate House League Burlington Blues 1684

Submitted by London Devilettes Hockey