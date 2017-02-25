Tourney win a highlight for Bandits

The London Bandits B4 Atom team set a goal at the beginning of the year to make it into the A pool in the playoffs. They have accomplished that goal in fine fashion, and proceeded to set some new ones, including making the top 4 in the A pool and then moving on to the semi finals and then the finals for the City Championship. That would qualify the Bandits for the Alliance Championships, and time will tell if they’re able to accomplish the feat.

The Bandits B4 Atom team plays in the Community House League (CHL), competing against all the organizations in the city, including the North London Nationals, West London Hawks, and Oakridge Aeros, as well as the other teams within the London Bandits organization.

Tournament play has also been kind to the Bandits B4 squad this year, as they captured the Neil Barker Memorial Tournament championship while going undefeated at the event, which included an impressive overtime win in the semi-final game. The team will travel to Niagara Falls for a tournament over the March Break.

Fifteen players make up the London Bandits B4 team. About half had played together at some point during their minor hockey careers prior to this season. But for four new players, it’s their first year on the ice. It’s a hard-working group, and head coach Jason Ross is guiding the ship, aiming to bring out the best in his troops – both on and off the ice.

“On the ice, we’re working on positional play, passing, skating and all the fundamentals of the game,” said Ross, who has coached minor hockey for 23 years, at virtually every age group. “Off the ice, we’re working on keeping our teammates’ emotional tanks full and our game preparation.”

Ross has been a huge help to the players’ development, and sponsors have been a huge help to the team. The Bandits Atom B4 team wants to thank all of their sponsors – and their volunteers – for their time and their support in making it a great season. As Ross says, without them there would be no hockey in the city.

Specifically, Discount Drain, London International Airport, Positive Identity, and Utilismart Corporation helped the Bandits compete in three tournaments this year, including their gold medal-winning showing at the Neil Barker Tournament in January. Thank you again to our sponsors and supporters!

Story by SportsXpress, Photo by pictureday.ca

