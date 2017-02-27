Be the goalie difference maker

We are into the final stages of the hockey season and the time when goaltenders are counted on to be the difference – to steal a playoff series or to help their team secure a playoff position. It is vital to be prepared well in advance for the stretch drive.

Goalies must continue to work hard, developing and maintaining good work habits and technique. At Puckstoppers, we always see a big spike in private goalie training sessions just before playoffs and tryouts, as goalies prepare for the challenges and exciting times that await them nearing the end of the season.

Regular one-on-one training sessions at our Training Centre will allow you to be that game changer – a goalie who is prepared and is the difference. Don’t be the goalie who lets in soft goals, or gets cut because of poor pre-tryout preparation.

This is also the time of year when parents begin the quest of searching for the right goalie school, the one where their child will learn the most, have fun, and develop their life skills as well. Puckstoppers is one of the longest running schools in the world, with literally thousands of happy goalie customers. We’d like you to visit our website and consider one of our 12 program options this summer.

Puckstoppers President, Chris Dyson, has written a new book specifically for coaches and goalie parents, which discusses how to properly work with goalies in minor hockey. The book, Target Practice, 8 Mistakes That Ruin A love Of The Game, is now available. This is a ‘must have’ compliment to our Coaches Goaltender Training Certification program that runs four days in August, and it should be on EVERY coach’s list of things to do.

JFFHL Adult Spring & Summer Hockey is now accepting registration for Thursday evening primetime games at Western Fair. Now entering our 26th season!

SCORING GENIUS program for players teaches all the tricks of the trade, developing scoring prowess by understanding the movements and tendencies of the goaltender. This program has proven very effective.



Submitted by Puckstoppers