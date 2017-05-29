Gearing up for next season (sponsored by Crabby Joe’s Tap & Grill)

2016-17 Woodstock Navy Vets (Left to right) Front row: Kyle Morning, Austin Sine, Jared Prekup, Jacob Brown, Bill Wallace (GM), Eustcia Young (Director), Devon Young (President), Cam Leslie, Chris Thompson, Garret Kirby, Mike Harrison. Missing Josh O’Leary (Director). Back row: Troy Eldridge (Director), Bill Ratcliffe (Director), Derek McKie (Director), Tim Clark (Asst. Trainer), Dan Dukes (Trainer), Jesse Raymond (Goalie Coach), Warren Gorman, Devin Strickler, Kevan Hadad, Dylan Wettlaufer, Jared Lindsay, Jack Dorey, Jake Schneider, Kurtis Christo, Dan Haig, Jack Taylor, Andrew Bruder, Chris Jensen, Justin Elms, Austin Whetham, Chris Nauts, Austin Richardson, Chad Sumsion (Head Coach), Matt Paton (Asst. Coach), Stu Preston (Director), Trevor Rose (Director).

Woodstock Navy Vets 2016-17 season recap

It was a season of ups and downs for the Woodstock Navy Vets in 2016-17, and when it was all said and done the team bowed out in six games in the quarterfinals to Wellesley in the PJHL Doherty Division.

The Navy Vets won seven in a row in October, went winless in eight straight in November, and then went on a six-game winning streak in December, finishing 20-18-2 in the regular season, good for sixth place in division.

During the rollercoaster season, the Navy Vets saw a coaching change, as Head Coach Andrew Wilson was replaced midseason by Chad Sumsion, who began the year as an assistant.

Justin Elms led the team in scoring with 23 goals and 23 assists. His 46 points put him 19th overall in the league. Netminder Mike Harrison finished fifth among goalies with a 3.04 goals against average. His three shutouts were best in the division. And the Navy Vets managed to earn some hardware – on an individual level. Sixteen-year-old Centre Andrew Bruder was named Doherty Division Rookie of the Year.

Navy Vets 2017-18 season preview

The Navy Vets hope to better their regular season record and advance further in the playoffs in 2017-18. Moving on from the team are a trio of overagers, including five-year veteran (and team captain) Jake Schneider, as well as Dan Haig and Jacob Brown.

The good news is that top scorers Justin Elms, Dylan Wettlaufer and Austin Sine, along with defencemen Cam Leslie, Jack Dorey and Garrett Kirby should all return, as should top goalie Mike Harrison. And defenceman Chris Thompson will return (he missed most of 2016-17 after breaking his leg in the last pre-season game).

Meanwhile, late-season acquisitions Jared Lindsay, Kurtis Christo, Jared Prekup and goalie Kyle Morning will be available for a full season and should provide a boost to the team. The hope is that Rookie of the Year Andrew Bruder will return as well.

Submitted By SportsXpress Team, contributions by Jim Taylor

Proudly sponsored by Crabby Joe’s