The Mount Brydges Atom Red hockey team lived by the “4 Coach’s Rules” this season, and they really bought into the concept. The rules? 4) Communicate with each other … 3) Pass the puck … 2) Work hard … and 1) Have fun!

Only four of the team’s 13 players had played with each other in the past, but that didn’t stop the team from coming together as a unit and displaying great teamwork throughout the year.

“Another strength of our team was to stay positive, even if we were losing,” said Dave Hoefnagels, the team’s head coach. “We never felt the pressure to win, and we never doubted our abilities as a team to come from behind.”

Hoefnagels, who has served as head coach for four years and has played hockey for over 25 years, says the team focused all season on the team aspect – winning as a team, and losing as a team – while working to strengthen the players’ fundamental skills in shooting, passing, faceoffs and breakouts.

“At the end of the day, the score didn’t matter,” said Hoefnagels. “It was whether we worked hard and had fun. And the kids did amazing because each player was treated as if they were the best player on the team, and we rolled our lines all season long.”

And the team certainly had success on the ice, as they were crowned champions at the Port Stanley Tournament and the Thorold Henderson Pharmasave Tournament. One of the highlights of the season for the team was playing in a 3-on-3 tournament in Niagara Falls, which offered a new experience for the players. And though they lost in a shootout, they had a blast playing the 3-on-3 format.

“I can’t thank enough my assistant coaches, trainers, manager, parent rep and Viana Dental for sponsoring our team,” said Hoefnagels. “It takes many people to make a team successful, and everybody contributed and helped in our kids’ development in a positive fashion all year long.”

Elgin Middlesex Chiefs 2006 Major Atom AAA

The acronym was TEAM, and the motto was ‘Together Everyone Achieves More.’ And the 17 players and two goalies on the Elgin Middlesex Chiefs 2006 Major Atom AAA squad each lived up to the saying all season long.

With this motto in mind, the team, coached by Marc van de Ven, set two ambitious goals at the beginning of the year: to win the Alliance Championship and to make it to the finals of the OHF (Ontario Hockey Federation). And when the dust settled, this talented team did exactly that, achieving both goals by becoming Alliance champions for the second year in a row and claiming OHF silver, as they lost to the number one team in the province.

Right from the beginning of the season, the Chiefs focused on developing their individual skills to use in games as a team, and they worked on playing as a team from the outset. And it worked.

Overall, the Chiefs went an impressive 66-10-10 in 86 total games. Outside of league play, which saw the team travel from Hamilton to Windsor, the Chiefs played in six tournaments, including the Bauer Invite in Chicago, IL, and The Cup in Buffalo, NY.

The team’s successes were certainly helped by the fact that it was second year that the majority of the team has been together. And it showed, both on and off the ice, as the Chiefs developed together and won together during what was a fantastic season all around!

www.elginmiddlesexchiefs.com





