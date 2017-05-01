Self Esteem & Well Being of Young Goaltenders Often Ignored. Why is This Acceptable?

Last week, for what seems like the millionth time, my heart sank for a young goalie who was the victim of a system that puts people in positions without training or the realization that their actions, words, and decisions can have a lifelong effect on the young players they are entrusted to develop, nurture, and help to enjoy the game they play.

Coaches are often the second-most (sometimes THE most) influential people in a child’s life. They must use this opportunity to communicate, motivate, and enhance that child’s experience of sport – not tear the child down and create heartache and anguish.

Anyone within the game has experienced the politics that regularly turn young goalies into faceless pawns. To be fair, this happens at all positions and levels, but the goaltending position is much more susceptible, and the pain that much worse, because each team only carries two – and sometimes only one – goalie.

Remember, the game may mean so much more to them than you can ever realize. You have the opportunity to enhance or destroy dreams. Make these decisions with heart, compassion, and consideration. Make them correctly and honestly. Don’t be afraid to make the right decision, but make it for the right reasons.

Submitted by Puckstoppers