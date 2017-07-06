Gearing up for girls hockey

The London Devilettes offer girls-only House League hockey programs, from ages 4 and above. Teams generally have two ice times per week – usually one practice and one game. All games and practices are played at City of London arenas, including Argyle, Stronach, and the Western Fair. The season is approximately 26 weeks in length and begins in early October and runs to the end of March. There are breaks at Christmas and during March Break. Based on fun and friendly competition, London Devilettes Hockey provides a great bonding experience with females from across London and surrounding regions.

Devilettes players are grouped together as follows:

Tyke FUNdamentals: ages 4-6 (born 2011/2012/2013)

Novice: ages 7-8 (b. 2009/2010)

Atom: ages 9-10 (b. 2007/2008)

Peewee: ages 11-12 (b. 2005/2006)

Bantam: ages 13-14 (b. 2003/2004)

Midget/Intermediate: ages 15-21 (b. 1996-2002)

All players are responsible for their own equipment, including full hockey protective gear, skates, and a stick. The league supplies jerseys and socks, and distributes these after teams are chosen. The Devilettes also supply goaltending equipment for those girls interested in playing goalie.

Each year, the Devilettes hold player evaluations in order to ensure balanced teams for the upcoming season. All House League players are invited on the ice in early October for a few sessions run by our coaches. The players participate in a series of skating and shooting drills. Teams are then created to ensure a fair and enjoyable season for all.

Register now at www.londondevilettes.ca!

Devilettes hosting First Shift Program!

The London Devilettes are excited to offer the Canadian Tire First Shift Program for the second consecutive year. This ‘learn-to-play’ program allows kids to easily try the sport of hockey in a convenient, affordable and fun way. No experience is necessary.

The participant registration fee of $199 includes:

BAUER Equipment (Head-to-Toe)

Welcome Event

Equipment fitting demonstration

Expert fit session and equipment distribution

On-Ice experience including:

6 Weeks (one-hour session/week on a consistent day and time)

Focus on Fun and Learn to Play

Insurance for participants

Hockey Canada has created a fun on-ice curriculum that focuses on:

Small area games and skills stations

Wide variety of skating skills, puck handling, passing and shooting exercises

Discovering the sport through a variety of basic motor movement patterns

Fun games to ensure that participants enjoy a full range of hockey experiences

Praise and encouragement will serve as the foundation of the instructors’ approach to working with all participants. For more information and to register, please visit www.firstshift.ca!

www.londondevilettes.ca

Submitted by London Devilettes Hockey

