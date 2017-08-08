Midgets crowned OHF champs

London Jr. Mustangs Purple Midget AA/A team Team members include Duncan Baxter, Michael Cauduro, Nathan Devereux, Doug Dietrich, Jovin Eterno, Jack Foote, Chris Froussios, Wilson Galloway, Colton Gaul, Patrick Hogan, Luke Merrimen, Ryan More, Josh Moore, Addison Ross, Owen Russell, Joe Ryan, Nicholas Schildroth, Gabe Spagnuolo, and Eric Thibodeau. Coaches are Cam Galloway, Tim Hogan, Jim Foote, and Harry Froussios.

The London Jr. Mustangs Purple Midget AA/A hockey team was crowned OHF AA Champions on April 9 in London. The Mustangs, led by head coach Cam Galloway, entered the tournament as underdogs against league champions Caledon Hawks (OMHA), Mississauga Jets (GTHL), Sudbury Wolves (NOHA), and London Jr. Knights (Alliance).

But the Jr. ‘Stangs advanced from the round robin as the 4th seed and faced off against the No. 1-seeded and tournament host London Jr. Knights in the semi-final. It was the 13th meeting between the two evenly-matched rivals this season, and the Jr. Mustangs advanced to the finals with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win. Team captain Joe Ryan stepped up to deliver the game-winning goal.

In the finals, the Jr. Mustangs faced the defending champion Mississauga Jets, and battled hard to a 2-1 victory to secure the first-ever OHF championship for the organization. They did so behind the stellar goaltending of Michael Cauduro, as well as a two-goal performance by finals MVP Jovin Eterno.

Submitted by London Jr. Mustangs Hockey and photo by Mike Froussios