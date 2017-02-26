Ambitious goals ahead for Irish

Jason Smith and his Lucan Irish Jr. C coaching staff have an ambitious goal in mind. They’d like to win the league’s championship trophy in the 50th anniversary season of Irish hockey. That’s in 2018-19, and they’re already preparing to give the team its best shot to win the title.

“We’re really gearing up for the anniversary year, and we hope it will be a special season,” said Smith, the team’s head coach. “The coaching staff currently in place have all played for the Lucan Irish at one point or another, and we all know how special it would be to make a run at the cup in the organization’s 50th year.”

But while the long-term goal may be on a Cup in 2018-19, the focus right now is on the current squad, which came four points shy of making the playoffs this past season. Playoffs will be the goal again next year, or perhaps, Smith says, even a top 4 finish in the league standings. But it won’t come easy.

“Our league is so tough,” Smith said. “We only had three teams over .500 this season.”

With 15 rookies (and players under 19), Smith and his staff had the opportunity to let the kids get a lot of experience and learn the grind of a 40-game schedule and 60-minute games, which was new to most. The big development of the season, Smith says, was the growth of the team’s young players.

“It really produced a stepping stone for teaching team systems that we want to work on for next season,” said Smith. “We were also able to set some goals to work towards for next year – both from an individual and team standpoint.”

Next season, the Jr. C Irish could potentially return 20 of their 23 rostered players from this season.

“We’re in a position to teach a team to grow together and learn together,” Smith said. “We had good leadership from our older players, and now we have to build on that. It starts in the dressing room, and we have a close-knit team.”

That will bode well for the future. And Smith is already thinking ahead to a potential run at the league title in 2018-19.

“To make a run at the Cup in our 50th year would be pretty spectacular.”

Contributions by Jason Smith and photo by Sharyn, SmugMug

Great Escape is a proud Title Sponsor of the Lucan Irish