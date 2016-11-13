Atoms already a proven force

The London Junior Knights Minor Atom AAA team is poised to make some noise during the 2016-17 season. Though some of the players have played together before in their Novice years, this squad is a new team comprised of 17 talented 9-year-olds from across all areas of London.

The Minor Atoms travel from Windsor to Kitchener/Waterloo for their regular season games, and they compete against teams from all over Canada and the U.S. during tournament play.

“We have many skilled players who skate well and handle the puck effectively,” said Head Coach Dave Secord, who has been coaching within the Junior Knights program for three years. “They’re eager to learn, and they work very hard.”

That hard work has already earned them a tournament championship. The Minor Atom AAA Junior Knights ran the table, winning six straight games in the first annual Drew Doughty Tournament to capture the title. A new elite tournament, the field included teams from as far away as Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

Secord, who has been involved in hockey since he was six years old, has been coaching the game for 25 years. His goal for the team is simple: continue to get better. And the results, he believes, will follow.

“We’re looking to continue to develop our fundamental hockey skills and further develop our position play and team tactics,” Secord said. “We hope to see further success in tournament play, and ultimately we’d like to have a long playoff run in our league.”

Story by SportsXpress Team. Proudly supported by Sylvan Learning.