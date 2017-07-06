Bantam Knights provincial champs

LJK Bantam AA Green Win Ontario Championship!

The London Junior Knights Bantam AA Green Team enjoyed an extremely successful season in 2016-17, as they finished with a record of 49 wins, 6 losses and 1 tie en route to being crowned Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF) champions. In Alliance league play, London posted a record of 27 wins and 2 losses, and went undefeated in the playoffs, resulting in an Alliance Championship.

The Bantam Knights advanced to the OHF Championship Tournament in Timmins in early April. London defeated Nickel City, Timmins, Humber Valley, and Garden City, before beating Nickel City again in the semis and Humber Valley in the finals to win the Ontario title.

Each of the team’s players had an equal role in contributing to the team’s success this season (while Head coach Dave Weber, and assistant coaches Glenn Brennan, Chuck Davidson and Terry Wickham were instrumental in preparing all the players for the success they achieved). The team consisted of Riley Miszczyk, Alex Tidd, Joseph Brennan, Reece Davidson, Aidan Long, Nathan Marques, Taylor Elgersma, Sam McLaurin, Justin Sanders, Quinton Pepper, Jack Weber, Joey Stimac, Josh Short, Isaac Sturgeon, Ethan Blair, Jakob Walker, and PK Mills.

Congratulations to all players on an amazing accomplishment!

Submitted by London Junior Knights Bantam AA Green Team