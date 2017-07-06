Bantams overcome adversity (Proudly Supported by Discount Drain)

The London Devilettes Major Bantam A hockey team (left to right) Top row: Brendan Mcglinchey: Goalie Coach, Jamie Buchanan: Forward, Emma Guy: Forward, Abbey Dalton-Hayter: Defense, Paige Clarke: Forward, Kayla Lentz: Forward, Danielle Young-Vermue: Forward, Grace Moir: Defense, Emily Griffith: Forward, Natasha Chisholm: Defense, Amanda Keys: Forward, Kylie Brock: Forward, Valerie Keys: Trainer, Dan Clarke: Asst. Coach, Front Row: Sierra Brown: Goalie, Rod Noseworthy: Head Coach, Cierra Troyer: Defense-Asst. Captain, Gabbriella Mackintosh: Forward-Captain, Brooke-Lyn Noseworthy: Defense-Asst. Captain, Dale Hayter: Asst. Coach, Ella Wouters: Goalie, Absent from photo: Darryl Buchanan-Asst Coach, Barb Troyer-Trainer, Special Mention to: Coleen Dalton:Team Manager, Paula Clarke: Team Treasurer

It wasn’t an easy season for the London Devilettes Major Bantam A hockey team this year, but the players nevertheless persevered and achieved some impressive accomplishments along the way.

Injuries played a major factor in 2016-17, and at times the Devilettes dressed only 13 players. Fortunately, most of those players had competed alongside one another in years past, and their teamwork and camaraderie worked to their advantage to make up for their short bench.

“Our team’s biggest strengths were hard work and determination,” said Rod Noseworthy, the team’s head coach this past year. “We had a slow start, but we picked up steam throughout the year and managed to finish third.”

It helped that the Major Bantams had an experienced coach. Noseworthy, who will be moving on from his position next season, has coached hockey for 10 years, including six as a head coach or assistant in the Devilettes organization. And it certainly helped that the team had two talented goalies who had at their disposal a special goalie coach at each of the team’s practices and games.

Thanks in part to those netminders, the Devilettes reached the final in two tournaments – their own home tourney and a tournament in Buffalo.

In regular season play, the Devilettes played in the West region division, traveling as far as Windsor, Sarnia and Stratford, as well as playing plenty of local teams. The 2016-17 season wrapped up in the spring, and the girls are excited to enjoy their offseason before getting back to business next year for more Devilettes hockey action.

Contributions by Rod Noseworth and photo by Antony Chodas, Forest City Image Centre

