Busy rinks in St. Thomas

Thanks to the St. Thomas Minor Hockey Association (STMHA), there’s plenty of youth playing hockey in the town and surrounding area. Between 23 house league and local league teams, and 14 travel teams, more than 540 youngsters are lacing up the skates this year with the STMHA.

And they’re seeing successful results – both on and off the ice. STMHA delivers a positive minor hockey experience for players of all age levels. The Association’s coaches, officials and volunteers provide leadership to develop better citizens while fostering a strong sense of community pride and participation by all players.

From a performance standpoint, STMHA teams enjoyed many tournament wins in the past year, and the Novice AE squad impressively went on to win the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) championship. A couple of recent additions are enhancing the on-ice product in St. Thomas – both within the house league and with the traveling teams.

“Scott Stafford, from Progressive Hockey Development (PHD) has joined us to run our house league program from IP1 to Peewee,” said Brent Smith, STMHA President. “And last season we brought in Mike Ellis and PHD to work with our travel teams from Novice to Peewee to work on the fundamentals of skating,”

Smith, meanwhile, is in his second year as president of the Association. He’s been on the board since 2011, and he’s been involved as a coach or assistant since 2008. In other words, he knows his way around the STMHA, and he’s proud to help provide an enhanced hockey experience to hundreds of youth in St. Thomas.

www.stmha.net

Story by SportsXpress Team, contributions by Brent Smith. Proudly sponsored by Doug Tarry.