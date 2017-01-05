Chiefs campaign for change

The Bantam Chiefs are doing great work off the ice this season, as they embarked on a campaign to support the London Abused Women’s Centre and My Sister’s Place.

The Bantam Chiefs are a 14-year-old boys AAA hockey team, and they are working this season with the London Abused Women’s Centre and My Sister’s Place to bring awareness and support to ending abuse against women and children.

The effort started with a goal for the boys to make 80 shoeboxes, which were donated to My Sister’s Place in London — a not-for-profit organization that provides a broad range of services for women (and their children) living with the consequences of violence and abuse.

Participating in the shoebox project provided the opportunity for the boys to better understand the issue of violence and abuse against women and children, and allowed them to become advocates against this abuse. Though the shoeboxes, meant to brighten a woman’s Christmas, were distributed to individuals unknown to the boys, each recipient, of course, is someone’s mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, or friend. That knowledge made the project more real for the boys and helped them truly understand and make a stand against abuse of women and children.

On Saturday, November 26, the Bantam Chiefs wore purple in their game against the Lambton Jr. Sting to kick off their campaign on behalf of the London Abused Women’s Centre and My Sister’s Place. Purple is the colour associated with the movement to end domestic violence, and the jerseys gave them a voice to describe their effort – to let their peers know that although they play a tough and physical game on the ice, they are united and in support of ending abuse against women and children. The coaches, meanwhile, wore purple ‘Shine the Light’ toques during the game.

The team’s campaign ran from Nov. 26 to Dec. 14. In addition to shoeboxes, the team also accepted donations for socks and mittens at all home games. They gathered a large quantity of items that were donated to several shelters within the London community.

Chiefs’ All-Stars

The Elgin Middlesex Chiefs were well-represented recently at the All-Star game. Congratulations go out to all the All-Stars and their coaches. Representing the Chiefs on the Alliance West team from the Major Bantam team were Tyler Alexander, Tyler Mosher, Rylan Bowers, and Matson Micallef. Representing the Chiefs from the Minor Midget team were Michael Van Loon, Jakob Marche, Liam McCarthy, Russell Oldham, Hunter Munkhouse, Mark Wooley, Navrin Mutter, and Jake Weston.

www.elginmiddlesexchiefs.com

Submitted by Elgin Middlesex Chiefs