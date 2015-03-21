Chiefs Coaches Reflect on Year

It takes commitment and hard work from all to make a successful AAA hockey team happen, and as we wind down the regular season and gear up for the playoffs, coaches from the Elgin Middlesex Chiefs teams have much to say about their seasons:

Don Dickson (Minor Atom), coach of the youngest Chiefs team, noted that it was a team effort all season, although he had extra congratulations for three player: Colin Langstaff, an underager, Noah Nelson, a big power forward, and Taya Currie, a goalie and the only female on a team of boys.

On Langstaff: “He has hockey smarts way beyond his years and plays fearless among players older and much bigger,” said Dickson. “He always has a smile on his face, yet he’s a fierce competitor.”

On Nelson: “He has worked hard to improve his skating,” Dickson said. “His shot is feared by goalies throughout the Alliance, and when it’s on target it’s hard for them to stop.”

And on Currie: “She’s fit in perfectly with the team with her positive, easygoing nature,” Dickson said. “She has really improved after an adjustment to a higher level of hockey. She likes to compete and is proud to be a Chief.”

Steve Haight, (Major Atom) says his team has been focused on leadership this year.

“The optimal compliment for any player/leader as an individual is to recognize the team itself for their achievements,” said Haight, who noted that the team put no limitations on their successes. “Every player encouraged and challenged themselves to significantly contribute to the success of the team.”

The Major Atoms had a successful regular season and showed well in all five tournaments, winning the Burlington Golden Horseshoe Tournament.

“It’s the little things, the quiet acts of leadership, self-discipline, and encouragement that sometimes goes unnoticed but often makes the difference in the end,” said Haight. “Every player at some point significantly contributed to the success of the team.”

Eric Bertelsen (Minor Peewee) also cited teamwork as the reason for his squad’s success.

“It takes a full team effort to win hockey games, tournaments and championships, and I’m immensely proud of our team this season,” said Bertelsen. “We finished the regular season third overall, and I have high hopes for our playoff run and envision our team getting stronger and stronger.”

The Minor Peewees worked hard all year at games, practices and dry-land training. Forward Ben Landers, Defenceman Nick Andrews, and Goalie Gabe Robinson stood out as most improved from last year.

Darren Kelly (Major Bantam) enjoyed winning another regular season division title, a common theme for this group of players in AAA.

“Both goaltenders, Josh Diamond and Jukka Schotter, competed well all year and they’ve really made the big saves when we needed them,” Kelly said. “They get along great and they make us a better team all around.”

Good luck to all Chiefs teams on your playoff runs!

www.connectsportslondon.com

– Story and photos submitted by Elgin Middlesex Chiefs