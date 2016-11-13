Chiefs in charge in early going

The Elgin Middlesex Chiefs are off to a great start to the year. Two months into the new season, the Major Pee Wee team remained undefeated in regular season play with an outstanding 13-0-0 record, while the Major Atom team was also undefeated in regular season play with an 8-0-2 record.

Overall, the Chiefs’ record through two months was a strong 54-22-8. Both the Minor Atom and Major Atom teams have already won tournaments this year, while other teams have placed well. The Minor Atom team won Gold at an early tournament in Peterborough after three exciting overtime periods. The Major Atoms, meanwhile, won Gold at the JRC Canadian Cup Tournament.

Saturday, October 22, 2016 marked the annual Chiefs Day which, according to coordinator Karen DaSilva, was one of the most successful ever in Komoka. Many thanks go to Karen and to all of our sponsors and countless volunteers who make Chiefs Day (and our season) possible. On the ice, most teams faced off against their London Jr. Knight rivals, while the Major Atoms faced the Chatham-Kent Cyclones and the Major Bantams took on the Windsor Spitfires. The Chiefs’ team record for the day was 5-2, and featured a large fan support to cheer on our teams.

The Chiefs Executive are very excited at the improvements to this year’s coaching selection process. The coaching applications for the 2017-2018 seasons will be posted on November 1. Applications for next season’s Minor Atom team are due by December 1, with coach interviews and selection happening in early December. Applications may be submitted for the other six teams from November 1 onward, with interviews in January and selections made in February. Great coaches are an integral part to the overall continued success of our organization, and we encourage your participation.

Submitted by Elgin Middlesex Chiefs