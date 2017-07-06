Club to call Komoka home

Roop Chanderdat, president, owner and general manager of the newly-branded Komoka Kings, is excited about the move into a state-of-the-art arena

It’s official … the Junior B Lambton Shores Predators are moving to Komoka for the start of the 2017-2018 season.

Middlesex Centre Council unanimously approved the move during their June 21 meeting, which will allow the team to play out of the Middlesex Centre Wellness and Recreation Complex in Komoka.

President, owner and general manager of the Predators, Roop Chanderdat, says he’s looking forward to the move.

“We’re very thankful for our time in Lambton Shores, and it’s unfortunate that things didn’t work out the way we wanted them to, but we’re excited about the potential in Komoka,” said Chanderdat. “They have a state-of-the-art facility in an ideal location, and I think it’s going to be a great fit for our hockey club.”

Chanderdat added that there is a strong contingent of volunteers in Forest that will be missed.

“We had some great volunteers in Forest,” he said. “We didn’t have as many fans as we would have wanted, but our volunteers were tremendous. They helped keep everything running smoothly.

“And we want to thank our loyal fans for their support.”

With the move comes a name change as well, and the team will now be known as the Komoka Kings. Stay tuned for more information on the move and other exciting announcements from the Komoka Kings.

Submitted by Komoka Kings