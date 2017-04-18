Development the focus for Wildcats

The Woodstock Wildcats 2016-17 season saw seven teams take the ice, ranging from Novice (ages 7 to 8) to Senior (which gives the girls a place to play after they’ve finished their minor hockey careers). We also have a very successful Kittens/Timbits Plus program for kids aged 4 to 6, which is a great program for kids who are learning to skate and looking for an introduction to hockey (in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere).

We made some big changes to the Wildcat development program this year. The first was that we were able to offer each team an extra hour of ice time per week. And we were able to partner with Kelly Paton (Western Mustangs Women’s hockey Head Coach). Each team was given the opportunity to have Kelly come out and train them four times during the year. We also offered a similar opportunity to our goalies by partnering with Matt Parker. Matt provided training to both our goalies and our coaches. Our biggest success on the ice this year has been our Bantam BB team, which placed first in their division, and will be moving on to the Provincial tournament in April.

The Woodstock Wildcat organization is committed to development, and we will continue to expand our development program going into the 2017-18 season. The Wildcats’ mission is to give an opportunity to as many girls in Woodstock and surrounding areas the opportunity to play hockey in a fun and active environment. To learn more about the Wildcats, visit us online! www.woodstockwildcats.com.

