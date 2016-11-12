Devilettes off to great start

The Novice A girls take in the Dallas Stars pregame warmup from the players’ bench at Budweiser Gardens

The 2016 season is well underway for the London Devilettes. With 18 teams of competitive hockey players carving up the ice since late August, and 27 house league teams hitting the ice in early October, the association is anticipating another great year of hockey for nearly 800 girls. Although teammates may change from year to year, the friendships – both new and old – are long lasting.

One thing that remains constant every year is the fun that the girls have.

“Being in an exclusive all-girls league has helped my daughters to meet new friends from across the city, allowed them to understand the team concept, and developed their hockey skills,” says Paula Ballard, social media director and parent of Chloe and Berlynn.

But it doesn’t end there. Devilettes girls become part of a larger family every winter. Danny Larocque, coach of the Novice A team, has a team of mostly first-year competitive players. He recently had his girls play before an NHL exhibition game where they also got to watch the NHL pre-game warmup from the players’ bench. When asked about why the girls and families form instant friendships, Larocque noted: “We all share a common love for the game of hockey. There is a feeling of acceptance when you are part of a team working towards the same goal, and that builds long lasting friendships.”

By providing a safe, structured and competitively friendly organization, the London Devilettes players continue to achieve success on ice. The past year, nine competitive teams went to their League Championship finals, and 36 medals were won in tournaments, including four provincial championship weekend medals.

To learn more about the London Devilettes, visit www.londondevilettes.ca.

