Dyson a man on a mission

Heartstop turned Puckstop now Directs Energy to Revamping How Grassroots Coaches Develop Young Goaltenders & Teams

New book (now available!) & website will change how grassroots coaches and parents approach goalie development at the team level

Chris Dyson is a man on a mission. He wants to change how hockey coaches perceive and develop their goaltenders. He has now directed his expertise and energies to working with grassroots teams and their coaches with the goal of positively affecting the game and providing coaches with the following:

Address and rectify one of the biggest issues in the game today: a lack of proper goalie coaching from coaches and teams in minor hockey

Provide tools that are simple and easy to understand and implement

Introduce progressive development techniques

Help coaches to understand the most common mistakes made while coaching

Allow coaches to better develop their entire teams

Help keep kids in the game longer

Develop and improve the play of young goaltenders everywhere

Chris Dyson’s book, Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love Of The Game, is available NOW

Supported by many professionals within the game, including former NHL goaltender Rick Heinz, who is quoted as saying: “Chris provides what is missing from coaching programs, and this is why this book is so important.”

Don Cherry said on a Coaches Corner segment, “I have seen major problems with how young goaltenders are ignored by their coaches or given improper instruction.”

As the legendary Sherry Bassin points out, “It’s the least-coached area on a team. Chris is addressing one of the biggest problems in the North American game, today.”

The accompanying website, TargetPracticeInitiative.com, has provided the global goalie instructional community with a platform to share tips, videos, drills, etc. The site (FREE TO USE) is laid out so that anyone can quickly garner the information needed to properly and effectively work with their goaltender and develop effective practice plans. This is something that is missing from most coaching certification programs and minor hockey association development programs.

