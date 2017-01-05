Dyson a man on a mission

Heartstop turned Puckstop now Directs Energy to Revamping How Grassroots Coaches Develop Young Goaltenders & Teams
New book (now available!) & website will change how grassroots coaches and parents approach goalie development at the team level
Chris Dyson is a man on a mission. He wants to change how hockey coaches perceive and develop their goaltenders. He has now directed his expertise and energies to working with grassroots teams and their coaches with the goal of positively affecting the game and providing coaches with the following:
- Address and rectify one of the biggest issues in the game today: a lack of proper goalie coaching from coaches and teams in minor hockey
- Provide tools that are simple and easy to understand and implement
- Introduce progressive development techniques
- Help coaches to understand the most common mistakes made while coaching
- Allow coaches to better develop their entire teams
- Help keep kids in the game longer
- Develop and improve the play of young goaltenders everywhere
Chris Dyson’s book, Target Practice: 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love Of The Game, is available NOW
Supported by many professionals within the game, including former NHL goaltender Rick Heinz, who is quoted as saying: “Chris provides what is missing from coaching programs, and this is why this book is so important.”
Don Cherry said on a Coaches Corner segment, “I have seen major problems with how young goaltenders are ignored by their coaches or given improper instruction.”
As the legendary Sherry Bassin points out, “It’s the least-coached area on a team. Chris is addressing one of the biggest problems in the North American game, today.”
The accompanying website, TargetPracticeInitiative.com, has provided the global goalie instructional community with a platform to share tips, videos, drills, etc. The site (FREE TO USE) is laid out so that anyone can quickly garner the information needed to properly and effectively work with their goaltender and develop effective practice plans. This is something that is missing from most coaching certification programs and minor hockey association development programs.
authorchrisdyson.com
puckstoppers.com
targetpracticeinitiative.com
UPCOMING NEWS/EVENTS
Daily Private Goalie Instruction – Year Round
ON ICE or at Training Centre
Summer Goalie Schools – NOW REGISTERING
12 Summer Programs – August 2017
Scoring Genius School (for players)
Learn How to Score More Goals – August 2017
Coaches Certified Goalie Training Certification
Designed for Minor Hockey Coaches – August 2017
Target Practice Book Launch Party
March 2017
Order Target Practice Book
Directly through Puckstoppers Website
Submitted by Puckstoppers