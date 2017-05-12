Elgin Middlesex Chiefs 2006 Major Atom AAA Back Row left to right: Manager Wendy O’Neil, Asst Coach Mark Kerr, Head Coach Marc van de Ven , Asst Coach Drew Gray , Trainer Jim Griffiths. 2nd Row : Owen Gray, Owen van de Ven, Aidan MacMillan, Clark Sandham, Dawson Watson ,Donovan Appleford , Nathan Lee , Ryder O’Neil , Caiden Kerr. 1st Row : Mavin Smith, Colin Langstaff, Gavin McGahey-Smith, Lucas Wilson, Rene VanBommel, Dylan Richter. Goalies : Brady Galbraith, Logan Griffiths

The acronym was TEAM, and the motto was ‘Together Everyone Achieves More.’ And the 17 players and two goalies on the Elgin Middlesex Chiefs 2006 Major Atom AAA squad each lived up to the saying all season long.

With this motto in mind, the team, coached by Marc van de Ven, set two ambitious goals at the beginning of the year: to win the Alliance Championship and to make it to the finals of the OHF (Ontario Hockey Federation). And when the dust settled, this talented team did exactly that, achieving both goals by becoming Alliance champions for the second year in a row and claiming OHF silver, as they lost to the number one team in the province.

Right from the beginning of the season, the Chiefs focused on developing their individual skills to use in games as a team, and they worked on playing as a team from the outset. And it worked.

Overall, the Chiefs went an impressive 66-10-10 in 86 total games. Outside of league play, which saw the team travel from Hamilton to Windsor, the Chiefs played in six tournaments, including the Bauer Invite in Chicago, IL, and The Cup in Buffalo, NY.

The team’s successes were certainly helped by the fact that it was second year that the majority of the team has been together. And it showed, both on and off the ice, as the Chiefs developed together and won together during what was a fantastic season all around!

www.elginmiddlesexchiefs.com



