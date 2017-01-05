Ellis Development Camps

PHD Instructor Mark Ellis draws up the plan for the next drill with some of the Elgin Middlesex Minor Atom Chiefs.

This spring/summer development season offered by PhD is a unique opportunity for players to develop like the pros during their offseason. Mike Ellis, with his experience working with the NHL’s top players and prospects, has learned that the quickest rate of improvement is achieved when players incorporate video analysis and feedback.

Ellis has created a curriculum of learning for players that will cover all aspects of skating skills and gameplay. These sessions will be recorded, reviewed and analyzed by the coaches, and then passed on to the player and parent to continue learning while away from the rink. PhD feels that it is imperative for the parent to understand the curriculum presented to their young players and understand the path in which their kids are learning.

The sessions will be broken down into three consecutive days, with three separate learning specifics each day. All video will be collected and presented on a cloud-based portal for athletes and parents to review. Coaches will be mic’d up and recorded for maximum teaching points to be collected.

The cost of the sessions is $540 (plus hst), which includes 9 hours total on the ice (3 hours per day over 3 consecutive days), as well as a practice jersey and video analysis. The maximum number of players is 12 per age group.

PHD believes that the optimal amount of year-round hockey should be 10 months. Any more than that can be overtaxing for young players.

Camps will be available at the beginning of April to the middle of May, and to finish the offseason, the month of August.

www.progressivehd.com

Submitted by Progressive Hockey Development (PHD)