Flyers’ focus is on fun

For the London Red Circle Flyers Tyke team, fun is one of the squad’s primary goals. And so it should be. The Flyers are a house league team made up of 13 youngsters that plays out of Stronach Arena. And have as much fun as possible. Head coach Justin Smith says there’s a good reason for that.

“If the kids are having fun,” Smith says, “they’ll continue to want to learn and improve their skills.”

And they’ve done a lot of improving this year. Skating skills have been the emphasis for much of the season. And each player has improved significantly, perhaps especially the few who had very limited skating abilities at the start of the season. They’ve come a long way! Now that it’s getting later in the year, the coaches have progressed to teaching some shooting and stickhandling drills. For most of the players, this year was the first time they’d ever played together.

“Most of these kids really have a passion for the game,” said Smith, who is in his third year of coaching and who has played the game himself for about 30 years. “And our players are always eager to learn and put in the effort to improve.”

And, as is often the case coaching youth sports, Smith, the coach, has gotten back from the players as much as he’s given. In fact, he says that seeing the kids develop their skills while having a lot of fun doing it is often the highlight of his week.

“Being able to coach this team is a real honour,” he said. “And to see the parents invest their time and hard-earned money to get up at 6am on a Saturday or Sunday and drive to the rink is truly awe-inspiring. It shows a true dedication to Canada’s game.”