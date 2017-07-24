Hitting the road for hockey

Progressive Hockey Development (PHD) and Ellis Hockey Detail has been busy traveling around the world working with talented players and coaches on the ice.

If travel miles were NHL points, Mike Ellis would have shattered the Great One’s NHL all-time points record somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean.

This spring, Ellis and the team at Progressive Hockey Development/Ellis Hockey Detail have had their own version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles with their Spring Development Camps.

The goal of the spring elite camps is to develop kids who show a passion to work hard and the drive to keep learning, as well as to work with and share ideas and philosophies with coaches from all over the world.

Starting in Komoka at the end of March, the PHD/Ellis Hockey Detail crew took their show to Toronto to teach some of Ontario’s top prospects and coaches. The journey continued to Eastern Canada to work with the top 99’s-01’s. Then, it was on off to Switzerland and Italy and their Olympic-sized ice surfaces to work on offensive attack strategies and develop new drill ideas with local coaches for their European draft prospects.

Once back on Canadian soil, it was time to get to work with the Women’s Canadian Olympic team.

“I have never worked with a group that has the drive and work ethic that these girls have,” Ellis said. “They understand what it takes, and then they push each other to hit another level.”

The next stops were Canmore and Edmonton to work with Team Alberta.

“From coast to coast, I can see just how good these kids are getting,” Ellis said. “The skating, puck control, and effort … it’s all there. It’s awesome to be working with the future of hockey.”

Submitted by Progressive Hockey Development (PHD)