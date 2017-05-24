Hockey, The first years

Our team this year was no exception. We start- ed the season with just the mix we expected and the coaches were prepared to take on the challenge of encouraging the kids to learn the skills for hockey, but more importantly, make it fun and enjoyable so that they want to keep coming back week after week, year after year.

Parents also feel the same emotions as the kids when their child is first starting out. As one parent stated: “This as you know was my son’s first year playing, I was super hesitant about him being ready to play with the more experienced players.”

A sign of a successful season is when we see, from the same parent:

“This season changed him… I’ve never seen him so passionate about something! The team, the competition (maybe a bit much on the competition ha!), and really being so in tune with good sportsmanship.”

From a coach’s perspective, the emotions are no different. The first few weeks not only involve introducing them to the skills of hockey, but also helping them get over any fears from not knowing anyone, nervousness from the rst time on the ice and even panic from not being near their parents and having to trust a stranger everyone calls coach. This can be a stressful period at the start of the season in trying to ensure all the kids and their parents are happy with the session because the rst few weeks can turn someone off completely from the sport, but also make them want to keep coming back.