House league champs

The London Devilettes held their House League weekend of Champions on April 1-2, and the competition was fierce, as 383 players from 36 teams took the ice looking for season-ending glory.

In the Novice division, the Silver Sharks Timbits went up against the Purple Lightning Timbits in an exciting, action-packed game. The teams went back and forth for three periods of thrills and spills. In the end, the Sharks edged the Lightning, 5-4, to take the cup.

The AtoMc Red Rockets and AtoMc Blackhawks needed to go to a shootout after a dazzling display of goaltending from both teams resulted in a scoreless tie at the end of regulation. It came down to the Red Rockets’ last shooter before they could solve the Blackhawks’ goaltender to secure the 1-0 victory.

After pulling off a huge upset in the Semi-Finals, the M&T Printing Vipers matched up with the La Petite Brettone Flyers in the Peewee Final. Buoyed by an early breakaway save by their first-year netminder, the Flyers stepped up the pressure and came away with a 4-0 victory.

In the Bantam division, the Play it Again Sports Blackhawks matched up with season rivals M&T Printing Silver. The teams battled tough through the first two periods, with the Blackhawks nursing a 1-0 lead into the final period. An early insurance goal and an empty netter secured a Blackhawks victory.

Sparr Metals culminated their great playoff run with a 5-1 victory over Team Yellow in the Midget/Intermediate division. The game was tight early, but in the end the Sparr Metals squad was able to capitalize on their chances and come away with the hardware.

A big thank you goes to all the coaches, players, and volunteers that made this season an overwhelming success.

The London Devilettes House League program (which runs from October to April) provides an All-Girls hockey environment for players from ages 4 to 21, regardless of ability. For more information or to register, please visit us online at www.londondevilettes.ca.

Submitted by London Devilettes Hockey