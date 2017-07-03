Home » House league champs

House league champs

Published by SportsXpress On July 3, 2017 Leave a response
  • Blackhawks
    Play it Again Sports Blackhawks – Bantam division champs Back row (left to right): Emily Drummond, Madeline Wheatley, Emma Denuim, Lily Valdron, Mackenzie Price, Mackenzie Midwood. Front row: Emily Booth, Emma Shillington, Gillian VanDeHaar, Jalynne Bilger, Abby Heffernan, Abby DeLuca, AnneLynn Meek (G). Coaches: Jonathan Wiseman, Ken VandeHaar
  • Red Rockets
    AtoMc Red Rockets – Atom division champs Back row – coaches (left to right): Chris Hare (Trainer), Jennifer Potts (Assistant Coach), Nikki Anderson (Bench Mom), Mark Hannam (Head Coach), Brodie Watson (Assistant Coach). Players standing (left to right): Ella Potts, Emma Ballantyne, Ella Hare, Molly Anderson, Tatum Watson, Allie Moyer, Abigail Hannam. Players kneeling: Katie Hayman-Abello, Olivia Smith, Chelsea Claypole, Gabrielle VanderPloeg, Maggie Anderson, Maren Gardner, Maddie Sharrard
  • Flyers
  • Silver Sharks
    Silver Sharks Timbits – Novice division champs Team members: Mikayla Cooper, Kevay Weis, Rian ChrisJohn, Siena Phillips, Isabel Drenches, Tess Armstrong-Douglas, Charlee Smith, Avery Jones, Clara Vetch, Kayla Taff, Katie Vilon, Katie Hobson, Lola Liu
  • Sparr Metals
    Sparr Metals – Midget/Intermediate division champs Back row (left to right): Kate Higins, Emily Hunter, Erin Hexter, Abby Spriggs, Abby Natterer, Sarah Beadle. Front row: Christina Critch, Ally Eigner, Meg Allen, Cassie Lamond, Rachel Lundrigan, Andrea Vanwetering, Dominic Regaudie. Celina George (G)

The London Devilettes held their House League weekend of Champions on April 1-2, and the competition was fierce, as 383 players from 36 teams took the ice looking for season-ending glory.

In the Novice division, the Silver Sharks Timbits went up against the Purple Lightning Timbits in an exciting, action-packed game. The teams went back and forth for three periods of thrills and spills. In the end, the Sharks edged the Lightning, 5-4, to take the cup.

The AtoMc Red Rockets and AtoMc Blackhawks needed to go to a shootout after a dazzling display of goaltending from both teams resulted in a scoreless tie at the end of regulation. It came down to the Red Rockets’ last shooter before they could solve the Blackhawks’ goaltender to secure the 1-0 victory.

After pulling off a huge upset in the Semi-Finals, the M&T Printing Vipers matched up with the La Petite Brettone Flyers in the Peewee Final. Buoyed by an early breakaway save by their first-year netminder, the Flyers stepped up the pressure and came away with a 4-0 victory.

In the Bantam division, the Play it Again Sports Blackhawks matched up with season rivals M&T Printing Silver. The teams battled tough through the first two periods, with the Blackhawks nursing a 1-0 lead into the final period. An early insurance goal and an empty netter secured a Blackhawks victory.

Sparr Metals culminated their great playoff run with a 5-1 victory over Team Yellow in the Midget/Intermediate division. The game was tight early, but in the end the Sparr Metals squad was able to capitalize on their chances and come away with the hardware.

A big thank you goes to all the coaches, players, and volunteers that made this season an overwhelming success.

The London Devilettes House League program (which runs from October to April) provides an All-Girls hockey environment for players from ages 4 to 21, regardless of ability.  For more information or to register, please visit us online at www.londondevilettes.ca.

www.londondevilettes.ca

Submitted by London Devilettes Hockey

Categories: Tags: , , , , , , ,

Published by SportsXpress