Katelyn Gosling to Represent Canada at 2016 Nations Cup

CALGARY – Western Mustangs defenceman Katelyn Gosling has been announced as one of the 22 players who have been selected to represent Canada at the 2016 Nations Cup, taking place January 4-7, in Füssen, Germany.

“When I got the phone call saying that I was selected for the team I was in disbelief and overwhelmingly excited. I could not believe that I am being given this opportunity and I feel honoured to have been chosen,” said Gosling. “I cannot thank my team, family and my coaching staff enough for the overwhelming support and motivation they give me. They are amazing individuals who help make this opportunity possible.”

“We continue to be very proud of Katelyn’s progress and accomplishments,” said Mustangs head coach David Barrett. “She is a late bloomer on our National Team’s radar who has tremendous upside potential due to her work ethic and drive to continually learn more about the game.”

The Nations Cup involves Canada’s National Women’s Development Team, as well as national teams from Finland, Germany, Russia, Sweden, and Switzerland in a four-day tournament.

Players for the Nations Cup squad were selected based off of their performance with their club teams, as well as Canada’s National Women’s Team Fall Festival in September, and a three-game series against the United States during Canada’s National Women’s Development Team selection camp in August.

Gosling is one of three current CIS players on the roster, and will be joined by forwards Mélodie Daoust from McGill, and Montreal’s Catherine Dubois. Along with the three current CIS players, Nipissing head coach Darren Turcotte will be one of the team’s assistant coaches, while former Mustangs assistant coach Amanda Mazzotta is the team’s goaltending coach.

A two-time CIS All-Canadian and three-time OUA All-Star, Gosling has one goal and five assists in 13 games this season. Over her entire Western career, the London native has 17 goals and 52 assists for 69 points in 103 regular season games. Her playoff numbers are even more impressive, with eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 25 games played.

Gosling and the rest of Team Canada will get their tournament started at 9 a.m. Eastern time on January 4, when they take on Sweden. They’ll then conclude their preliminary round schedule with a game against Russia at 9 a.m. on January 5.

Following the tournament Gosling will return to Western where the Mustangs will resume their regular season schedule on January 10 at 4 p.m. against the UOIT Ridgebacks at Thompson Arena.

