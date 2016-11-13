Knights’ title defense in full swing

There’s no rest for the wicked when it comes to defending your throne.

As the OHL season picks up steam, the Knights are looking to defend their Memorial Cup Championship. This season will be a true test of the team’s abilities, as the entire top line graduated to their respective NHL clubs: Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs; Christian Dvorak, Arizona Coyotes; and Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames.

Over the last 12 seasons, the Knights have made five Memorial Cup appearances – winning the CHL’s greatest prize twice. They’ve been crowned OHL champions four times, won five Conference titles and have led the league in points during the regular season six times.

History is fairly indicative that the Knights are familiar with title defenses.

And defending that title isn’t just a motivational ploy to invigorate the players – it’s a philosophy that the franchise holds dear and has for well over a decade – during its quest to maintain its throne.

With a team full of young blood mixed with veteran leadership from last year’s championship run, the Knights continue to have not only a bright present but a bright future as well.

Windsor will host the 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup tournament this year, meaning that the Knights have no choice but do it all over again and win the OHL title in order to meet the Spitfires down the 401 in a few month’s time.

The team seems up for the challenge, but only time will tell if these Knights can shine.

Submitted by Brandon Piper