Local Accessible Sports News

George Bray Sports Association

When the GBSA started 48 years ago, there was only one team. With the start of the 2016/2017 season, we are up to 18 teams and have a weekly hockey school!

This year we were excited to introduce our Fundamentals program. This program is comprised primarily of ‘new to hockey’ players and some of our returning players that can benefit from some one-on-one instruction. We started with 27 players in this program, broken into two teams. With the concentrated instruction from a large group of coaches and on-ice instructors, we have seen tremendous progress in all of our players. The coaching for this program focuses primarily on skating and skills development, with less focus on game time. By not focusing on the actual ‘game play,’ we give the players the opportunity to develop the proper skills for success.

January is the start of the second half of the GBSA Junior season, and with the start of the new year all the players from the Fundamentals program will ‘graduate’ and join our Junior division teams and begin playing games. It is amazing to see players that started in October having never put skates on and needing a skate-mate to stand up now and move independently up and down the ice. You really have to be here, to see it, to believe it!

It is never too late to register for GBSA – if you are interested, please use our contact information on our website or please come and check us out at Glen Cairn arena every Saturday and Sunday. For more information about the George Bray Sports Association, check out www.georgebraysports.ca. And ‘like’ us on Facebook!

London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club

The London Blizzard Sledge Hockey Club will be hosting the 13th annual London Blizzard Invitational Sledge Hockey Tournament January 20-22, 2017 at the Western Fair Sports Centre.

With more than 40 teams from all across Canada and the United States competing in Elite, Intermediate and Junior Sledge Development, it promises to be an exciting weekend of hockey. Our tournament is free to the public, so please bring your family and friends and experience this exciting sport.

One of our main goals is always to grow the sport of sledge hockey and bring its awareness to all communities. Our own Junior Sledge Development Program has grown this year to expand to two teams in our home tournament.

We always welcome new players to both our Intermediate and JSD Programs. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us through our website.

www.londonblizzard.com

Submitted by George Bray Sports Association and London Blizzard Sledge Hockey