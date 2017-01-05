Making an impact on the ice, in the community

For 30 years the London Devilettes Girls Hockey Association has been an integral part of London – both on the ice and in the community. Year over year the Devilettes continue to give back to the communities in which they live and play.

This year has been no exception, and although there are simply too many examples of this goodwill to address in one article, it is important to recognize some of our player volunteers and the impact that they have on our community.

The London Juniors Intermediate AA team has been involved in the community since before the season began. In September, they raised money through various events to support the ‘6K for #6’ fundraiser, which raises funds to help contribute to the medical expenses for 16-year-old Haley Agius, who was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder last spring. Following that they held a fundraising ‘Pink the Rink’ game in Toronto vs. The Toronto Aeros, with all proceeds from the game going to breast cancer research. Additionally, they were integral members in volunteering with the Canadian Tire First Shift program, which teaches the game to first-time players. Given the busy schedule that these girls already have, it is amazing to see them volunteer their personal time to help those in our community.

Another team that has gone above and beyond this year is the Bantam A Major team, coached by Rod Noseworthy. This team was very busy over the holiday season putting together donations for the homeless through the London Shoe Box project. Additionally, they volunteered countless hours in support of the First Shift Program.

“The girls were all very excited to get out on the ice with First Shift, showing beginners the game of hockey and watching them develop so much over a short time,” said Coach Noseworthy. “It was such a fun time and a great experience, not only for the girls, but for myself as well. My team is made up entirely of grade nines, which means lots of new things outside the hockey world for them to adjust to this year. But they have all managed their time impeccably. Between their commitment to their own team, volunteering time with the shoe box project, and helping in the First shift program, I couldn’t be prouder of this group of girls.”

Submitted by London Devilettes Hockey