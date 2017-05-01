Midgets displayed grit, hard work

Elgin Middlesex Chiefs Minor Midget AAA team Back row (left to right): Corey Brekelmans (Asst. Coach), Michael VanLoon, Ian Lutowicz, Navrin Mutter, Mark Woolley, James Kennedy (Head Coach), Wes Poirier, Robert White, Jacob Howard, Russell Oldham, Craig Smith (Asst. Coach). Front row: Brant Galbraith, Carter Macllwain, Brayden Smith, Jake Marche, Jake Weston, Noah Kim, Dylan Vandersleen, Bryce Kilbourne, Hunter Monkhouse, Liam McCarthy.

The Elgin Middlesex Minor Midget AAA Chiefs enjoyed a successful season in 2016-17, as they competed against some tough competition in the Alliance Hockey League. They improved throughout the year and proved to be a tough matchup for other Alliance teams.

“We’re a gritty, hard-working and hard-forechecking team,” said Steve Woolley, the team’s manager. “Other teams don’t like playing against us because of our work ethic.”

The Minor Midget Chiefs roster consisted of 18 players, eight of whom have played together for five years. Six of those Chiefs players were selected to play in All-star weekend, two were named to the OHL’s Gold Cup team, and two were drafted into the OHL.

During Alliance play, the team traveled from Windsor to Hamilton, and tournaments took them to Toronto, Whitby and Waterloo. They developed into a true team over the course of the season, bonding throughout the year.

“We had a very close-knit team,” said Woolley, who was in his first year managing the Minor Midgets. “The boys are going to miss hanging out as they all go their separate ways playing at the next level.”

Contributions by Steve Woolley and photo by SportsOne Photography

Proudly supported by Discount Drain