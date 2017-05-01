New Knights brought into the fold

The London Knights have added a few more rookies to their team as the 2017 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft took place on April 8.

In the first round, picking 18th overall, the London Knights selected Lucas Rowe. The centreman from the Mississauga Reps played 33 games, tallying 18 goals and 17 assists to average just over a point a game for the 2016-17 season. Lucas is a powerful skater and has the ability to beat players with his incredible speed. He is a great competitor that is always willing to go for the loose puck or dig deep to make a play. He knows when to release the puck and how to make a great play, which makes him a great addition to the London Knights.

The Knights also added to their blue line by selecting defenseman Andrew Perrott from the Detroit HoneyBaked 16U in the second round. The defenseman, picked 34th overall, played 46 games this season where he scored six goals and tallied 19 assists for a total of 25 points. Andrew follows in his father’s footsteps, as Nathan Perrott was a part of the OHL from 1994 to 1997. Like his father, Andrew plays a solid game in both the defensive and offensive zone.

The Knights also added another strong forward with their third-round pick, Dalton Duhart. Being picked 48th overall, Dalton brings speed and skill to his new team. The centreman/left wing forward from the Detroit Belle Tire 16U put up 17 goals and 25 assists in 31 games this season for a total of 42 points. He has proven time and again that he is able to score and help his teammates put the puck in the back of the net.

As London adds a total of 19 new players to the organization from this year’s OHL Priority Selection, the newest Knights are looking ahead to making their start with the organization. That could be as early as next season, when Knights fans could see some of these new rookies shine.

www.londonknights.com