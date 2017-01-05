Paths through London lead to success

Justin Murray, who was arguably the best defenceman on the London Nationals in 2014-15, is currently playing for the OHL’s Barrie Colts.

After stints in the GOJHL and with the Knights, former London National John Warren is currently playing for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL.

John Warren was chosen in the 13th round (259th overall) by the London Knights in the 2013 OHL Priority Selection Draft. As per usual, the Knights’ roster was stacked with talent, and Warren only cracked the lineup for one game before being sent down to the Lambton Shores Predators, where he had 13 goals and 9 assists in 17 games before being traded to the St. Thomas Stars. With the Stars, Warren finished the year with 17 goals and 21 assists in 30 games, and he was named to the Western Conference All-Rookie Team and was selected to play in the GOJHL Top Prospects Game.

In 2014/15, Warren played 19 games with the Stars (12G, 14A), and 27 games with the Knights (5G, 2A), before being traded to the London Nationals. He was once again selected to participate in the GOJHL Top Prospects Game. In his final season in the GOJHL, Warren played 4 games with the Knights and 26 games for the Nationals, where he tallied 53 points (28G, 25A) before he was sidelined with a concussion. Prior to the concussion, Warren was selected to play in the 2015/16 GOJHL Top Prospects Game, and he was named the Western Conference Offensive Player of the Month for December.

Warren currently plays for the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL.

Justin Murray

Justin Murray was selected in the 8th round (145th overall) in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection Draft, and he played his first full season with the Nationals during the 2014/15 season. Despite being a rookie, Murray was one of the best – if not the best – defenceman on the team. He had nine goals and 28 assists in 49 games for the Nats. Among his accolades, Murray was chosen to participate in the GOJHL Top Prospects Game, he was selected as the Defensive Player of the Month for December, he was named to the Western Conference All-Rookie Team, and he was the recipient of the Phibbs Inc. Award as the Western Conference’s Most Outstanding Rookie Defenceman.

Nearing the end of the 2014/15 season, Murray committed to playing with the OHL’s Colts, and he began his first season in Barrie in 2015. Throughout the 2015/16 season, Murray totalled three goals and 10 assists in 65 games during the regular season, and tallied one goal and two assists in 15 playoff games. He is currently in his second season with the Colts, where he serves as an assistant captain. Through his first 32 games, he had posted two goals and 13 assists this season.

Connor Hughes

Connor Hughes was acquired by the Nationals from the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the CCHL in 2015. He played 11 games and had a .908 save percentage, backing up London’s then-starting goaltender Justin Tugwell. In Hughes’ second season with the Nationals, he moved from backup to starter and played 31 regular season games, posting a .923 save percentage and 2.73 goals against average in the process.

Hughes was a key factor in London’s 2016 Sutherland Cup run, which brought the team all the way to the final. The netminder had a .911 save percentage in 24 playoff games, and he was named MVP of the postseason.

Hughes is currently playing for the Carleton Place Canadians, and he is supposed to play for HC Ambrì-Piotta in Switzerland, where he has signed a four-year contract.

www.londonnationals.on.ca

Submitted by the London Nationals