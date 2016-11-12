Preparation = Success

Puckstoppers has had a very busy summer with 10 programs running throughout August providing expert instruction to students from across North America. As goalies prepare for the upcoming season and tryouts, Puckstoppers also gets very busy with private sessions at their Training Centre and on ice.

Chris Dyson, Author & President, has had a crazy year, overseeing and instructing at the Puckstoppers goaltender development programs and facilitating coaching certification seminars. Chris is quickly becoming know as the expert in grassroots goaltending development. In the past few months, he has spoken in 6 countries; from Mumbai to Amsterdam, to promote his upcoming book; ‘Target Practice 8 Mistakes That Ruin a Love Of The Game.’

The bulk of Puckstoppers winter training will happen at their private Training Centre in London, ON. Students train one on one on a synthetic ice surface to develop muscle memory, balance and the Essential Core Goaltending Skills that become the cornerstone of a successful season and personal growth as a goaltender.

Sessions are available to goalies aged 8 or older and can be booked in from 30 to 60 minutes in duration. With the synethetic ice surface goaltenders develop maximum power and precision movements faster then they would on real ice, at a fraction of the cost.

JFFHL (Adult – Just For Fun Hockey League)

The JFFHL enters it’s 28th season in October. Developed for adults of all ages, operating year round in a fun fast paced, yet competitive atmosphere, without the problems and rough play that plagues many other leagues.

Players are randomly placed on teams by a computer generated program that allows for absences, accommodates time requests, balances the number of players, ensures there are always two goalies and even provides a means for players to pick up missed games. Essentially, organized shinny with all the fun of pond hockey and the structure of a league.

Sign up by September 1 for Early Bird Discount.

Upcoming News/Events

• Training Centre: Daily, private goalie training sessions year round

• One on one ON ICE goalie training sessions

• Coaches Seminars

• Minor Hockey Coaching Programs & Goalie Clinics

• Winter Adult Hockey League – Sunday evenings 6 to 9 pm

