Smart development of young players

It’s been a great year for Mike Ellis and the team at PHD/Ellis Hockey Detail. With the Toronto Maple Leafs making the playoffs, Mike Ellis is beaming with pride. The youth movement in Toronto has arrived ahead of schedule, and Ellis has a lot of opportunity to work with so many of the Leafs players of today and the future.

“It’s a great time to be a Leaf,” says Ellis. “The culture that is now set in place from the front office and Babcock on the bench is really starting to pay dividends for the players – and especially the rookie group. Go Leafs Go!”

Ellis Hockey Detail comes to Komoka

Ellis Hockey Detail held its first camp in the Komoka region, and it was a huge success. Over 30 players were put through a vigorous weekend of training as they were pushed to their limits and out of their comfort zones. Each player received a series of videos with visual and audible instruction from Ellis on what they need to focus on and/or how to more efficiently execute a movement/skill. The video library also allows each player to refer back for future use.

The Ellis Hockey Detail Tour will be hitting the road this summer with professional and minor hockey stops in Switzerland, Halifax, Canmore, Banff, Edmonton and Toronto before returning back to the London area in August.

St. Thomas Panthers and PHD agree on development plan

PHD is pleased to announce a three-year development agreement with the St. Thomas Panthers Girls Hockey association, starting in 2017-18. After Ellis started teaching skills development with the Canadian Women’s National Team last December, he realized the real potential for growth.

“Girls hockey is exploding, and there’s a need for further development,” he said. “The players currently suiting up for the National Team have pointed out that there wasn’t a lot of organized development at the association level during their minor hockey careers. So, hopefully we can give the future players a great starting base.”

St. Thomas Stars teams cap off great STMHA season

PHD would like to congratulate the STMHA on a great season. Congratulations to the St. Thomas Minor Atom Jr. Stars on winning the OMHA Minor Atom Championship. Congrats are also in order for the St. Thomas Minor Peewee Jr. Stars for winning the Alliance AA Playoff Championship.

PHD is very proud to have had the opportunity to work with all the teams in the STMHA over the last couple of seasons. We’ve come a long way together, and we’re really looking forward to the season ahead.

Elgin Middlesex Chiefs end season on strong note

PHD would like to congratulate the Minor Atom, Atom, Minor Peewee and Peewee Elgin Middlesex Chiefs teams for each making appearances in the Alliance Championships. Both the Atom and Minor Peewee Chiefs teams captured Alliance titles, while the Atom Chiefs were also finalists in the OHF’s this season.

It was great to see the passion and hard work that each of the teams’ players and staff showed at each practice. With dedication like that, our region will continue to be known as a hockey hotbed and help produce future stars.

Finally, PHD wants to thank the other organizations they had the pleasure to work with, including the Ingersoll Minor Hockey Association, Port Stanley Minor Hockey Association, and Brantford Minor Hockey Association.

