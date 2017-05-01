Soar to Alliance titles

The West London Hawks were extremely successful at the Alliance MD Championship tournament in St. Catharines, as seven teams battled their way into the finals, and four were crowned champions!

Alliance tournament finalists included the Major Peewee MD – Tier I team, the Minor Bantam MD – Tier II squad, and the Major Novice MD2 – Tier II team. Despite a slow 0-8-1 start, the Minor Bantams improved throughout the year, eventually qualifying for the West Playdowns and also playing in the championship game in four of their six tournaments – including the Alliance Tier II championships.

The Major Novice MD2 – Tier II Hawks won the league’s regular season, playoffs, and West Alliance Championship, as well as a pair of tournaments. And though they eventually bowed out in the semis at the Alliance Championship, they displayed sportsmanship, teamwork, dedication, and enthusiasm all year long.

One of the four Hawks teams to earn Alliance Championship titles was the Minor Peewee MD – Tier I squad, which enjoyed a “dream season,” according to Coach Spencer.

“I could not be prouder of the class, determination and teamwork exhibited by this group of young men,” Coach Spencer said. “This was a year to remember!”

The Minor Peewees won the regular season, the West Playoff championships and, of course, the Alliance title. They even went a perfect 4-for-4 in tournament play, winning a quartet of gold medals. And they did it with each skater learning and playing at least two positions on the ice.

The Hawks’ Major Novice MD1 – Tier I team also won Alliance gold, capping off an incredible season (in which they went 41-1-1 overall) by beating the Brantford 99’ers in the final.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to coach such a talented group of boys,” said Coach Mike. “Thank you to the coaches, parents, extended family, and especially the players for the memories.”

The Major Bantam MD – Tier I Hawks also won Alliance gold. After capturing the West Division trophy, the boys beat North London, tied Waterloo, and beat Cambridge in the Alliance Championships to earn a bye to the final where they won a rematch against Waterloo, 4-2.

The fourth Hawks team to win Alliance gold was the Minor Atom MD – Tier II squad, who earned a well-deserved 3-0 win over a very good Brantford team in the final.

“The boys showed exceptional back checking and amazing defense and goaltending,” said Coach Chris. “The coaching staff and parents are very proud of how the boys played as a team, and how they always showed exceptional sportsmanship.”