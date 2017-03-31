Sponsorships support young players

The Pond Mills Medical Pharmacy has made it easier for hockey players in the London area to participate and compete at a high level this season by providing player sponsorships. The cost for youth sports, particularly ice hockey, continues to increase year after year, and many parents and players rely on sponsorship from private sector firms to cover these costs. Sponsorship affords teams and athletes more opportunity to help offset the costs of competing. Player and team sponsorship works great, as it provides private companies like the Pond Mills Medical Pharmacy a way of giving back to the community that has supported its business for many years.

This season, the Pond Mills Medical Pharmacy has put some of its sponsorship dollars toward players within the London Junior Knights AAA/AA minor hockey system, who placed first overall in their regular season. The London Junior Knights teams compete in the Alliance Minor Hockey Association, which includes teams across Southwestern Ontario. Its purpose is to “enhance the positive value of our hockey programs by providing leadership initiatives to develop better citizens, to encourage and direct the fostering of a strong sense of community pride and participation for all communities large and small.”

Over the years, there have been many players who have competed in this league and gone to higher levels of hockey, including the National Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and at the Canadian University level. But regardless of where players end up, they all began with a great minor hockey experience provided by these first-class organizations.

Kudos to the Pond Mills Medical Pharmacy for valuing youth sport and for supporting local athletes!